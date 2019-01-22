Ultragenyx's UX007 shows sustained effect in inherited metabolic disorder

Data from a long-term extension study evaluating Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's (RARE -3.9% ) UX007 in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorder (LC-FAOD) showed a durable effect albeit with side effects.

LC-FAOD is an inherited disease in which sufferers lack the necessary enzymes to convert fat to energy.

In 24 patients who completed 78 weeks of treatment in the Phase 2 trial, then received an additional 78 weeks of therapy in the extension phase, the median annualized event rate dropped to zero from 0.7.

On the safety front, the most common treatment-related adverse events were diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain. There was one discontinuation related to treatment and two deaths, neither determined to be related to UX007.

The company says it expects to file a U.S. marketing application by mid-year.

UX007 is a purified pharmaceutical-grade form of a triglyceride compound called triheptanoin that provides patients with medium-length odd-chain fatty acids which increase the intermediate substrates in the Krebs cycle, a key energy-generating process, which produces new glucose.