Goldman sees bank rally continuing on loan growth

U.S. bank shares are likely to continue their rally, at least in the short-term, after better-than-expected Q4 earnings and outlooks and cheap valuations snapped stock decline, writes Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Ramsden in a note.

Sees loan growth accelerating this year; notes a reversal of weak capital market trends in January so far.

Sees fee revenue increasing 2% in 2019; capital markets may "inflect positively," according to comments from Citigroup (C -2% ), Morgan Stanley (MS -2.5% ), Bank of America (BAC -0.6% ), and JPMorgan Chase (JPM -1.6% ).

Reiterates buy ratings on BofA and Wells Fargo (WFC -0.5% ).