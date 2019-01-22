Eldorado Gold -3% as Q4 output falls 10%; Lamaque on track for Q1 start

Jan. 22, 2019 10:34 AM ETEldorado Gold Corporation (EGO)EGOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Eldorado Gold (EGO -3%) is lower after reporting Q4 gold production fell nearly 10% Y/Y to 75,877 oz. from ~84K oz. in the year-ago period.
  • For the full year, total production rose 16% Y/Y to 349,147 oz. of gold, which beat the company’s target of 290K-330K oz., but all-in sustaining costs rose 7% to $990/oz. sold from $922/oz. sold in 2017.
  • EGO says commercial production from the Lamaque mine in Quebec is set to be declared starting in Q1 2019, with an anticipated annual output of 123K gold oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $634/oz. over 10 years.
  • EGO offers no update on the status of its application to obtain €750M ($851M) in compensation from Greece for damages suffered due to delays in the issuance of permits for its Skouries project.
