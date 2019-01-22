Allegheny Technologies down 4% post Q4 results

Allegheny Technologies (ATI -4.4% ) reported Q4 sales growth of 14.3% Y/Y to $1.04B.

Segment Sales: High Performance Materials & Components sales +15.1% Y/Y to $596.1M, due to higher sales of next-generation jet engine products; and Flat Rolled Products sales +12.7% Y/Y to $441.8M.

Revenue % by market: Jet Engines 29%; Airframes 14%; Government Aerospace & Defense 7%; Oil & Gas 13%; Automotive 8%; Food Equipment & Appliances 6%; Electrical Energy 5%; Construction/Mining 5%; Medical 4%; Electronics/Computers/Communications 5%; and others 4%.

Q4 Gross margin declined by 145 bps to 14.2%.

Q4 Overall operating margin declined by 130 bps to 8.4%; High Performance Materials & Components was flat at 12.7%; and Flat Rolled Products declined by 310 bps to 2.6%, negatively impacted by significant price declines in several key raw materials.

Cash provided by operating activities was $392.8M, as compared to $22.4M a year ago.

Company reported Cash and cash equivalents of $382M, as of December 31, 2018.

2019 Outlook: In HPMC segment ATI expects high-single-digit revenue growth, and Y/Y segment operating profit margin improvement of 150 bps. For FRP segment ATI expects results for FY19 to be in line with 2018. ATI expects strong cash flow generation from operations, with free cash flow, of at least $290M; and Capital expenditures between $165M and $170M.

Previously: Allegheny Technologies misses by $0.03, beats on revenue (Jan. 22)