U.S. airline bookings data impresses in weekly read
Jan. 22, 2019 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)
- Bank of America Merrill Lynch backs up the report last week from United Continental (UAL -1.7%) that U.S. airline demand is strong despite the government shutdown.
- The firm says it mega travel agency data shows a domestic booking increase of 11% Y/Y for the week ending on January 13. The weekly gain is the largest seen by BAML since last August.
- "Breaking this down, volumes grew +4.5% while pricing grew +6.3%. While our data does not exactly match what UAL cited, we do see core trends as relatively solid to start the new year. Further, based on our data, we do not yet see an impact from the government shutdown," reports BAML.
- Sector watch Delta Air Lines (DAL -1.3%), Southwest Airlines (LUV -0.6%), JetBlue (JBLU -0.1%), Spirit Airlines (SAVE -0.7%), Mesa Air (MESA +4.3%), Hawaiian Holdings (HA -0.6%), Alaska Air (ALK -0.6%), Allegiant Travel (ALGT -1.3%) and SkyWest (SKYW +0.4%).
- Related ETF: JETS.
