UBS likes Nokia if Huawei sees more gear restrictions
Jan. 22, 2019 10:40 AM ETNokia Oyj (NOK)NOK, ERIC, BTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- UBS is joining other firms seeing upside for Nokia (NOK -1.9%) in any further restrictions put on networking gear from China's Huawei.
- Nokia's in a better spot than Ericsson (ERIC -0.9%) in that situation, according to a UBS survey indicating that telecom purchasing managers are cooling on buying Huawei equipment (57% intending to spend same or more on Huawei, vs. a year-ago 76%).
- Nokia is well placed to benefit if providers follow the lead of BT Group (BT -0.1%) in excluding Huawei from its core network, since it's got the IP routing portfolio to support such moves. (h/t Bloomberg)