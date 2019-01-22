Goldman backs U.K. robo-advice wealth manager Nutmeg

Goldman Sachs (GS -2% ) leads a group investing £45M ($57.9M) in Nutmeg, a robo-advice firm in the U.K. that manages more than £1.5B in assets.

The funding comes months after Nutmeg introduced human advisers to its previously digital-only investment app.

The U.K. firm plans to use the funding to invest in products and features as well as expand internationally.

Nutmeg will work with Convoy, a Hong Kong-based financial advisory firm that co-led the funding round, to launch its product in Hong Kong later this year.