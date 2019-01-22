EBay responds to Elliott Management missive

The response is in from eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) to the biting letter from Elliott Management recommending action.

"We appreciate Elliott's recognition of the strength and power of eBay's business and will carefully review and evaluate Elliott's proposals. We look forward to the opportunity to engage with Elliott, as we do with all shareholders."

Shares of eBay have peeled off some their premarket gain and are now up 7.6% .

Source: Press Release

Previously: Activist letter sends eBay up 12% (Jan. 22)

Previously: Elliott Management turns up the heat on eBay (Jan. 22)