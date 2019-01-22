BJ's Wholesale +3% on Wells Fargo confidence
Jan. 22, 2019 11:09 AM ETBJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)BJBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) runs up a 3.46% gain after Wells Fargo lifts the retailer to an Outperform rating.
- "We see numerous developing factors that make the name an attractive investment idea for 2019," writes analyst Edward Kelly.
- "While concerns about sluggish comps and general skepticism have held us back, growing confidence in the near-term story (stoked in part by our recent management meeting), the ever-present allure of the turnaround opportunity, and its defensive positioning have aligned to raise our optimism," he notes.
- The Wells analyst team sets a new price target of $29 on BJ's.