BJ's Wholesale +3% on Wells Fargo confidence

  • BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) runs up a 3.46% gain after Wells Fargo lifts the retailer to an Outperform rating.
  • "We see numerous developing factors that make the name an attractive investment idea for 2019," writes analyst Edward Kelly.
  • "While concerns about sluggish comps and general skepticism have held us back, growing confidence in the near-term story (stoked in part by our recent management meeting), the ever-present allure of the turnaround opportunity, and its defensive positioning have aligned to raise our optimism," he notes.
  • The Wells analyst team sets a new price target of $29 on BJ's.
