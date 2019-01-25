Key events next week - healthcare
Jan. 25, 2019 7:35 AM ETProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)PRQR, GOVX, SRRA, ALKS, EOLSBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Noteworthy events during the week of January 27 - February 2 for healthcare investors.
- TUESDAY (1/29): ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR): R&D Day, NYC.
- American Society for Microbiology Biothreats Conference, Arlington, VA (3 days). GeoVax Labs (OTCQB:GOVX): Preclinical data on vaccines for Zika, Ebola and Lassa Fever.
- DNA Damage Response Therapeutics Summit, Boston (3 days). Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA): Technical rationale for Chk1 inhibitor SRA737.
- WEDNESDAY (1/30): Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation Annual Conference, Salt Lake City, UT (3 days).
- THURSDAY (1/31): FDA action date for Alkermes' (NASDAQ:ALKS) ALKS 5461 for major depressive disorder.
- SATURDAY (2/2): American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists Annual Meeting, Los Angeles (2 days).
- FDA action date for Evolus' (NASDAQ:EOLS) prabotulinumtoxinA for the treatment of frown lines.