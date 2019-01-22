Stocks slump amid softer global economic outlook

Major U.S. stock averages slump as concerns over a slowing global economy and China, in particular, lead investors to avoid risk.
S&P falls 1.0%, Nasdaq -1.2% and Dow -0.8%.
All 11 S&P sectors are sliding, with energy (-1.8%) and industrials (-1.3%) down the most.
The sectors feeling the least pain are utilities (-0.2%) and healthcare (-0.6%).
Crude oil drops 3.4% to $51.97/barrel and with it some notable petroleum names--Occidental Petroleum (-3.2%), ConocoPhillips (-2.6%)
Down in the industrial sector: 3M (-1.2%), and GE (-3.8%).
PG&E surges 10% after getting $5.5B of debtor-in-possession financing; Starbucks (+1.9%) after announcing an expanded delivery program.
With the aversion to risk, Treasuries rally--10-year note yield falls almost 4 basis points to 2.749%.
Dollar Index barely up (+0.01%) at 96.33.
Previously: U.S. stock futures indicate losses amid renewed global economic concerns (Jan. 22)
Now read: Existing home sales plunged last month »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox