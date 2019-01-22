Stocks slump amid softer global economic outlook

Major U.S. stock averages slump as concerns over a slowing global economy and China, in particular, lead investors to avoid risk.

S&P falls 1.0%, Nasdaq -1.2% and Dow -0.8% .

All 11 S&P sectors are sliding, with energy (-1.8% ) and industrials (- 1.3% ) down the most.

The sectors feeling the least pain are utilities ( -0.2% ) and healthcare ( -0.6% ).

Crude oil drops 3.4% to $51.97/barrel and with it some notable petroleum names--Occidental Petroleum ( -3.2% ), ConocoPhillips (-2.6% )

Down in the industrial sector: 3M ( -1.2% ), and GE ( -3.8% ).

PG&E surges 10% after getting $5.5B of debtor-in-possession financing; Starbucks ( +1.9% ) after announcing an expanded delivery program.

With the aversion to risk, Treasuries rally--10-year note yield falls almost 4 basis points to 2.749%.

Dollar Index barely up ( +0.01% ) at 96.33.

