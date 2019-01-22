Supreme Court to hear Second Amendment case

The Supreme Court will hear its first case involving a Second Amendment claim in over ten years.

The High Court plans to rule on New York City's ban on carrying licensed and unloaded guns outside the city limits.

The U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in favor of NYC, noting that the petitioners did not demonstrate that they can't get a permit for a second gun upstate or use legal firing ranges in the city.

SCOTUS will decide on the case sometime during its next term (October 2019 - June 2020).

