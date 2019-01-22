Oil service stocks slide amid Halliburton earnings, crude oil plunge

Oil service stocks are reversing Friday's big gains, with the OSX Index dropping as much as 4.2% following bellwether Halliburton’s (HAL -5.4% ) Q4 results and crude oil's sharp drop amid more signs of an economic slowdown in China, sparking concerns about global growth and fuel demand.

WTI crude oil -3.3% to $52.02/bbl, Brent -2.9% to $60.91/bbl.

Stifel analyst Stephen Gengaro says "back of the envelope math" suggests the midpoint of HAL’s Q1 guidance implies EPS in the $0.22-$0.24 range vs. analyst consensus $0.31, according to Bloomberg First Word.

Stephens analyst Tommy Moll is positive on HAL’s comments of "modest" improvement in Q1 fracking activity, but E&P budget cuts and additional pressure pumper commentary likely are a larger negative for sector sentiment.

The number of active hydraulic fracturing fleets in the Permian Basin fell to 140 in January from 192 in June 2018, according to data from consultancy Primary Vision.

Today losers include WFT -7.6% , SDRL -5.8% , SPN -5.5% , NBR -4.9% , RIG -4.8% , NE -3.3% , OIS -3.7% , NOV -2.4% , SLB -1.9% , BHGE -1.8% , ESV -1.6% .

