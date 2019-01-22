Apple's Qualcomm court admission; LCD out in 2020?

Apple (AAPL -1% ) director of cellular systems architecture Matthias Sauer testifies that Qualcomm (QCOM -1.9% ) was the only 4G-ready chip source when the industry was moving to 4G.

The admission happened in court on January 18 under questioning by Qualcomm's lawyer. Qualcomm is fighting the FTC's antitrust allegations.

Apple had considered Ericsson, Broadcom, and Intel as alternative suppliers as early as 2012 but none delivered chips that met Apple's standards. Apple only brought in another chip supplier with the late-2016 launch of the iPhone 7

In other Apple news, a WSJ report mentions the tech giant is likely dropping LCD screens for all OLED models for the 2020 iPhone lineup following the iPhone XR's disappointing sales.