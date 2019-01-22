Mercantile Bank +9% post Q4 results
- Mercantile Bank (MBWM +9%) Q4 EPS of $0.70 vs. $0.48 in 4Q17 reflecting a higher level of earning assets and an increased net interest margin.
- Net-interest margin of 3.98% vs. 3.76% in 4Q17 due to higher yield on average earning assets, primarily reflecting an increased yield on commercial loans and a change in earning asset mix, which more than offset a higher cost of funds.
- New commercial term loan originations of ~$136M.
- Total deposits were $2.51B, down $58.7M Y/Y.
- NPA’s were $5M, or 0.2% of total assets, compared to $9.4M, or 0.3% of total assets, at December 31, 2017.
- Shareholders' equity totaled $375M, an increase of $9.4M from year-end 2017.
- Mercantile repurchased ~0.2M shares for $5.9M, or a weighted average all-in cost/share of $29.73.
