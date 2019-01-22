Gold Fields may seek merger deal with AngloGold - Bloomberg

Gold Fields (GFI +4.3% ) jumps following a Bloomberg report that the company would like to merge with larger South African rival AngloGold Ashanti (AU +2.5% ); GFI is out with a statement refuting the story.

GFI believes it would be the ideal combination as the two miners operate in similar jurisdictions and have a shared philosophy, according to the report, which also notes discussions have not occurred.

GFI's Australian assets make it attractive as a potential takeover target, although the need to turn around or sell its unprofitable South Deep mine would make a deal more difficult, says RBC analyst James Bell.