J&J initiates U.S. filing for expanded use of daratumumab

Genmab A/S (OTCPK:GMXAY -2.1% ) announces that licensee Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -1.7% ) unit Janssen Biotech has launched its U.S. marketing application seeking approval to use Darzalex (daratumumab), combined with Celgene's Revlimid (lenalidomide) and dexamethasone, in treatment-naive multiple myeloma (MM) patients who are not candidates for high-dose chemo and autologous stem cell transplant.

The FDA will review the application under its Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program.

Darzalex was first approved in the U.S. in November 2015 for treatment-experienced MM patients. Three subsequent label expansions have also been approved.