More on GATX Q4 results

Jan. 22, 2019 12:05 PM ETGATX Corporation (GATX)GATXBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • GATX Corporation (GATX -3.4%) reported Q4 revenue of $356.4M (+1% Y/Y), with lease revenue of $271.7M (-1.1% Y/Y); marine operating revenue of $65.2M (+11.6% Y/Y); and other revenue of $19.5M (-1% Y/Y).
  • Revenues by segments: Rail North America $235.1M (-2% Y/Y); Rail International $54.6M (+3.8% Y/Y); Portfolio Management $3.8M (-5% Y/Y) and American Steamship company $62.9M (+11.9% Y/Y).
  • Rail North America Q4 fleet utilization was 99.4%; Lease Price Index was negative 0.9%; average lease renewal term was 43 months and investment volume was $322.7M. Fleet of ~122,000 cars.
  • Rail International: GRE’s fleet consisted of ~23,000 cars and Q4 fleet utilization was 98.8%, due to an improving operating environment.
  • ASC carried 8.5M net tons of cargo in Q4, company expects ASC to produce slightly higher segment profit in 2019, primarily due to increased tonnage.
  • FY19 Guidance: EPS $4.85-$5.15.
  • Previously: GATX beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (Jan. 22)
