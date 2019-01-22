More on GATX Q4 results
Jan. 22, 2019
- GATX Corporation (GATX -3.4%) reported Q4 revenue of $356.4M (+1% Y/Y), with lease revenue of $271.7M (-1.1% Y/Y); marine operating revenue of $65.2M (+11.6% Y/Y); and other revenue of $19.5M (-1% Y/Y).
- Revenues by segments: Rail North America $235.1M (-2% Y/Y); Rail International $54.6M (+3.8% Y/Y); Portfolio Management $3.8M (-5% Y/Y) and American Steamship company $62.9M (+11.9% Y/Y).
- Rail North America Q4 fleet utilization was 99.4%; Lease Price Index was negative 0.9%; average lease renewal term was 43 months and investment volume was $322.7M. Fleet of ~122,000 cars.
- Rail International: GRE’s fleet consisted of ~23,000 cars and Q4 fleet utilization was 98.8%, due to an improving operating environment.
- ASC carried 8.5M net tons of cargo in Q4, company expects ASC to produce slightly higher segment profit in 2019, primarily due to increased tonnage.
- FY19 Guidance: EPS $4.85-$5.15.
