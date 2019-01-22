Homebuilders slide on more evidence of housing dip

Homebuilders sink after December existing home sales fell far below expectations.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) slips 1.2%; Among the ETF's top 10 holdings: D.R. Horton (DHI -1.3% ), Lennar (LEN -0.8% ), Toll Brothers (TOL -1.4% ), PulteGroup (PHM -1.2% ), Taylor Morrison Homes (TMHC -0.8% ), and KB Home (KBH -3% ). NVR (NVR +0.2% ), also in ITB, is up slightly in midday trading.

Other homebuilders: Beazer Homes (BZH -0.7% ), William Lyon Homes (WLH -1.9% ), and Tri Pointe Homes (TPH -2.8% ).

For a little perspective, ITB's one-month return is 11.6%; one-year return is -29%.

