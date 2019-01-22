Homebuilders slide on more evidence of housing dip

Homebuilders sink after December existing home sales fell far below expectations.
iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) slips 1.2%; Among the ETF's top 10 holdings: D.R. Horton (DHI -1.3%), Lennar (LEN -0.8%), Toll Brothers (TOL -1.4%), PulteGroup (PHM -1.2%), Taylor Morrison Homes (TMHC -0.8%), and KB Home (KBH -3%). NVR (NVR +0.2%), also in ITB, is up slightly in midday trading.
Other homebuilders: Beazer Homes (BZH -0.7%), William Lyon Homes (WLH -1.9%), and Tri Pointe Homes (TPH -2.8%).
For a little perspective, ITB's one-month return is 11.6%; one-year return is -29%.
