Homebuilders slide on more evidence of housing dip

Jan. 22, 2019 12:05 PM ETD.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)ITB, DHI, LEN, TOL, PHM, TMHC, KBH, NVR, BZH, WLH, TPH, XHB, PKB, NAIL, HOMLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • Homebuilders sink after December existing home sales fell far below expectations.
  • iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) slips 1.2%; Among the ETF's top 10 holdings: D.R. Horton (DHI -1.3%), Lennar (LEN -0.8%), Toll Brothers (TOL -1.4%), PulteGroup (PHM -1.2%), Taylor Morrison Homes (TMHC -0.8%), and KB Home (KBH -3%). NVR (NVR +0.2%), also in ITB, is up slightly in midday trading.
  • Other homebuilders: Beazer Homes (BZH -0.7%), William Lyon Homes (WLH -1.9%), and Tri Pointe Homes (TPH -2.8%).
  • For a little perspective, ITB's one-month return is 11.6%; one-year return is -29%.
  • Previously: Homebuilders rise as KeyBanc sees rally on "dovish" Fed (Jan. 7)
  • ETFs: XHB, ITB, PKB, NAIL, HOML
