Shaw extends high-speed private connections to business customers
Jan. 22, 2019 12:09 PM ETShaw Communications Inc. (SJR)SJRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Shaw Communications (SJR -1.1%) is now offering 100 Mbps symmetrical private connections to its business customers.
- Shaw Business is able to reach businesses of all sizes with its Ethernet over DOCSIS approach, it says, extending the addressable market to more than 300,000 business locations across Western Canada.
- The approach uses a single-box deployment with Shaw's DOCSIS 3.1 modem and provisioning is fully automated, the company says. The service is available today with the 100 Mbps speeds available in "most business areas."