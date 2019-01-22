More on OFG Bancorp Q4 results

Jan. 22, 2019 12:11 PM ETOFG Bancorp (OFG)OFGBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • OFG Bancorp (OFG +0.1%) Q4 EPS of 45 cents surpassed consensus estimate of 41 cents; that compares with 42 cents in Q3 and 30 cents year-ago quarter.
  • Q4 net interest income margin of 5.21% vs. 5.25% in Q3; total loans net increased 1.8% Q/Q or $78.6M to $4.43B.
  • Return on average assets of 1.50%, return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity of 11.67%, and efficiency ratio of 51.06%.
  • Q4 net charge-off rate fell 20 bps to 1.19% and actual net charge-offs dropped 12.2% or $1.5M.
  • Metrics improved across the board, with Leverage at 14.22%, Common Equity Tier 1 at 16.78%, Tier 1 Risk-based at 19.20%, and Total Risk-based Capital at 20.48%, and Tangible Common Equity at 12.76%.
  • Book value per common share of $17.90 & tangible book value per common share of $16.15, and capital metrics at multi-year highs.
