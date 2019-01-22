More on OFG Bancorp Q4 results
Jan. 22, 2019
- OFG Bancorp (OFG +0.1%) Q4 EPS of 45 cents surpassed consensus estimate of 41 cents; that compares with 42 cents in Q3 and 30 cents year-ago quarter.
- Q4 net interest income margin of 5.21% vs. 5.25% in Q3; total loans net increased 1.8% Q/Q or $78.6M to $4.43B.
- Return on average assets of 1.50%, return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity of 11.67%, and efficiency ratio of 51.06%.
- Q4 net charge-off rate fell 20 bps to 1.19% and actual net charge-offs dropped 12.2% or $1.5M.
- Metrics improved across the board, with Leverage at 14.22%, Common Equity Tier 1 at 16.78%, Tier 1 Risk-based at 19.20%, and Total Risk-based Capital at 20.48%, and Tangible Common Equity at 12.76%.
- Book value per common share of $17.90 & tangible book value per common share of $16.15, and capital metrics at multi-year highs.
