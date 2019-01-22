Semis, WFE stocks slide on industry forecast

Lynx Equity Strategies is out with a Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) earnings preview and expects further downside to the lowered capex expectations on continued weakness in DRAM pricing.
Lynx further lowers its CY19 wafer fab equipment estimate to $39B, the Street-low estimate (consensus: $42B to $45B) that represents a 20% decline.
The firm does think NAND WFE estimates might be at or near the bottom. But the double-digit DRAM pricing drop from December looks to carry on into the March quarter.
Source: Research note.
Lam Research is down 5.1% to $140.08.
WFE/NAND/DRAM companies on the move: (MU -5.3%), (INTC -1.7%), (AMAT -3.7%), (KLAC -2.5%), (TXN -2.7%).
