Semis, WFE stocks slide on industry forecast

Lynx Equity Strategies is out with a Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) earnings preview and expects further downside to the lowered capex expectations on continued weakness in DRAM pricing.

Lynx further lowers its CY19 wafer fab equipment estimate to $39B, the Street-low estimate (consensus: $42B to $45B) that represents a 20% decline.

The firm does think NAND WFE estimates might be at or near the bottom. But the double-digit DRAM pricing drop from December looks to carry on into the March quarter.

Lam Research is down 5.1% to $140.08.