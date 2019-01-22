Tallgrass, Kinder Morgan unveil plan for new Rockies crude transport service
Jan. 22, 2019 12:19 PM ETTallgrass Energy, LP (TGE)TGE, KMIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Tallgrass Energy (TGE -1.6%) and Kinder Morgan (KMI -1.2%) say they will jointly develop crude oil takeaway capacity in the Powder River and Denver-Julesburg basins, and to add capacity to the Williston Basin and parts of western Canada.
- The companies say their planned project would combine TGE’s Pony Express pipeline and portions of KMI’s Wyoming Interstate Company and Cheyenne Plains Gas pipeline, and construct 200 miles of new pipeline to deliver crude oil to Cushing, Okla.
- The combined pipeline system would carry as much as 800K bbl/day of light crude oil and 150K bbl/day of heavy crude oil from points in Wyoming and Colorado to TGE’s and KMI’s Deeprock terminal in Cushing.
- From Cushing, shippers could send crude to U.S. Gulf Coast markets through TGE’s planned Seahorse pipeline; TGE’s open season on the Seahorse, originally set to conclude on Friday, was extended to Feb. 28 last week.
- The combined project is expected to provide initial service as early as H2 2020.