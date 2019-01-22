Waymo building new Michigan facility
Jan. 22, 2019 By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Alphabet's (GOOG -1.7%)(GOOGL -1.7%) Waymo will expand its self-driving vehicle operations in Michigan with a proposed $13.6M in private investments and $8M in state grant money.
- Waymo will build a facility in southeast Michigan and create 100 jobs with the potential to create a total of 400 jobs, up from the current 20 employees in the state.
- The facility will focus on Level 4 autonomous vehicles, which can drive without a human in certain conditions. Waymo wants to hire workers to transform Fiat Chrysler and Jaguar Land Rover vehicles into self-driving cars.