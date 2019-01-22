Telefonica confirms sale talks around Central American operations

  • Telefonica (TEF -0.5%) confirms it's negotiating the sale of its Central American assets, which could come separately or as a unit, it says.
  • A transaction could be "related to either all or some of those assets," the company says in a filing, though it has no agreement yet.
  • Telefonica will likely look to optimize purchase price, and the Central America unit could draw a combined total of €1.4B.
  • The Guatemala and El Salvador units could go to Claro (AMX -0.2%) for some €800M if antitrust concerns are met, while Millicom (TIGO -0.7%) or AT&T (T -0.7%) are potential buyers of the other units in Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Panama for some €600M.
  • Telefonica's also examining selling part or all of its Mexican unit.
