Goldman Sachs fixed-income boss to retire: Reuters

Goldman Sachs's (GS -2.1% ) COO of fixed income, currency, and commodities Justin Gmelich plans to retire in March, Reuters reports, citing an internal memo.

The announcements comes days after Goldman Q4 results showed FICC revenue fell 18%.

Goldman won't appoint a replacement for Gmelich, the Financial Times reports, citing a person familiar with the situation.

The fixed-income unit has come under pressure in recent years as regulations, then market conditions, weigh on the business's revenue, the FT reports.

