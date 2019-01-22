Equinor halts drilling Arctic exploration well after incident

Equinor (EQNR -2.4% ) stops drilling a key exploration well in the Barents Sea following a well incident last week.

A package on a blowout preventer was unintentionally disconnected when Seadrill's (SDRL -7.3% ) West Hercules rig was drilling the Gjoekaasen well offshore Norway, and work had to be halted, Norway’s petroleum watchdog agency reports; no personal injuries or environmental harm occurred during the incident.

The “high-risk, high-impact” well could hold as many as 1.4B boe, says Aker BP, one of EQNR’s partners.