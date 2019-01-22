J&J settles hip implant litigation with 45 states for $120M

In a tweet, New York Attorney General Letitia James reports that her office, along with 45 other state AGs, have settled their litigation with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -2.2% ) unit DePuy over allegedly misleading patients about the durability and effectiveness of its hip implant devices.

JNJ has agreed to pay $120M to settle the matter.

In 2010, DePuy recalled 93K of its ASR hip implant systems due to a five-year failure rate of 12%. It paid at least $2.5B to settle thousands of lawsuits from patients who had to have the devices removed.