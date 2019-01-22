Community Bank System to acquire Kinderhook Bank Corp. for $93.4M

Community Bank System (CBU +0.5% ) announced the acquisition of Kinderhook Bank (OTCQB:NUBK +69.3% ), parent company of National Union Bank of Kinderhook in an all cash transaction valued at $93.4M. The combined company will have ~$11.3B in assets.

Shareholders of Kinderhook Bank will receive consideration per share of common stock equal to $62 in cash, representing ~193% of Kinderhook Bank Corp.’s tangible book value as of September 30, 2018.

Community Bank System expects the transaction to be ~$0.07 - $0.08 per share accretive to its first full year of GAAP earnings and $0.09 to $0.10 per share accretive to cash earnings, excluding any one-time transaction costs.

The transaction is expected to close in 2Q19 and is subject to customary closing conditions.