Old National Bancorp -5.0% as Q4 disappoints

Jan. 22, 2019 1:02 PM ETOld National Bancorp (ONB)ONBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Old National Bancorp (NYSE:ONBslides 5.0% after Q4 adjusted EPS of 32 cents misses consensus estimate by 4 cents.
  • Q4 net interest income on fully taxable equivalent basis of $146.2M compares with $130.8M in Q3; net interest margin (FTE) increased to 3.64% from 3.51% in Q4.
  • Excluding notable items, adjusted noninterest expense in Q4 was $126.9M vs. $108.4M in Q3.
  • Q4 adjusted efficiency ratio of 63.31% compares with 58.67% in Q3 and 63.58% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Total loans increased $1.1B with the Klein partnership adding $1.0B; deposits rose $1.7B--Klein partnership added $1.7B and Wisconsin branch sale subtracted $230.6M.
  • For 2019, ONB sees strong commercial loan production continuing and FTE NIM, excluding accretion income, benefiting from low-cost deposits and improving asset yield; yield-curve "remains challenging."
  • Sees majority of cost savings from Klein transaction in H2 2019.
  • Sees 2019 tax rate at ~24% FTE and ~21% GAAP.
  • Previously: Old National Bancorp misses by $0.04, beats on revenue (Jan. 22)
