Winter clearing work on Keystone XL pipeline OK'd by Canada's NEB

TransCanada (TRP -0.5% ) says Canada's National Energy Board approved its request to begin winter clearing work on the North Spread of its Keystone XL pipeline project.

TRP says Keystone has now satisfied the regulatory requirements for winter 2019 clearing of trees and shrubs along the pipeline route’s north section, starting at Hardisty, Alberta.

But the NEB’s approval applies to the North Spread of the project; clearing activities in other areas, as well as other construction activities and any activity during the restricted activity periods for migratory birds are excluded from the approval.

TRP asked permission for the pre-construction work in hopes it will make the 2019 construction season, which will begin in the spring; the company still seeks to complete the pipeline by 2021.