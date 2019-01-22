U.S. rejects China's offer of prep trade talks: FT (update)

Jan. 22, 2019 1:23 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor117 Comments
  • The Trump administrations turned down an offer by two Chinese vice-ministers to hold preparatory trade talks because the two sides haven't progressed on two important issues, the Financial Times reports.
  • This week's trip by Wang Shouwen and Liao Min was intended to prepare for a higher-level meeting in Washington on Jan. 30-31 by China Vice-Premier Liu He and U.S. Trade Rep Robert Lighthizer.
  • Update at 6:05 PM ET: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBC that no intermediate meeting had been scheduled other than the visit by Liu next week.
  • Major U.S. stock averages extend their declines, with the S&P sliding 1.8%, Nasdaq -2.1%, and Dow -1.7%.
  • U.S. cites lack of progress on "forced" technology transfers and "structural" reforms to China's economy, FT reports, citing people briefed on the negotiations.
