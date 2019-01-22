U.S. rejects China's offer of prep trade talks: FT

The Trump administrations turned down an offer by two Chinese vice-ministers to hold preparatory trade talks because the two sides haven't progressed on two important issues, the Financial Times reports.

Major U.S. stock averages extend their declines, with the S&P sliding 1.8% , Nasdaq -2.1% , and Dow -1.7% .

This week's trip by Wang Shouwen and Liao Min was intended to prepare for a higher-level meeting in Washington on Jan. 30-31 by China Vice-Premier Liu He and U.S. Trade Rep Robert Lighthizer.

U.S. cites lack of progress on "forced" technology transfers and "structural" reforms to China's economy, FT reports, citing people briefed on the negotiations.