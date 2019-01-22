Clarus announces preliminary Q4 and FY18 sales results

Jan. 22, 2019 1:27 PM ETClarus Corporation (CLAR)CLARBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Clarus (CLAR +6.5%) provides selected preliminary results for Q4 and FY18.
  • Q4 expected sales to be ~$57M, including ~8% Y/Y growth from Black Diamond and 14% Y/Y growth from Sierra.
  • During Q4 company repurchased 101,833 shares of its common stock for ~$1M ($9.60 per share). Total amount purchased during 2018 519,070 shares or $4.3M ($8.31 per share).
  • FY expected sales to be up 24% Y/Y to ~$212M, including ~10% Y/Y growth from Black Diamond and 15% pro forma growth from Sierra.
  • FY Adj. EBITDA margin expected to exceed previously guided figure of 9.5%.
  • FY Total debt of ~$22M and cash and cash equivalents of ~$2.5M.
  • Company expects to release Q4 and FY18 results and introduce its 2019 outlook in early March 2019.
  Press Release
