EVI Industries acquires PAC Industries, Inc. for $12.85M

Jan. 22, 2019 1:38 PM ETEVI Industries, Inc. (EVI)EVIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • EVI Industries (EVI +0.1%) announces the acquisition of PAC Industries Inc., for $12.85M, of which $6.4M will be paid in cash, $6.25M in EVI common stock, and $0.2M in an assumed subordinated note.
  • PAC Industries is a prominent distributor of commercial, industrial, and vended laundry products and a provider of related installation and maintenance services to the new and replacement markets of the laundry industry. For the twelve-months ended December 31, 2018, PAC generated ~$22M in revenue.
  • EVI expects the addition of PAC to be accretive to its fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.
