B. Riley cuts Semtech estimates

B. Riley analyst Craig Ellis has a Buy rating and $61 target on Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) but lowers estimates from the current quarter to Q2 FY20 on near-term smartphone weakness.

Ellis expects Q4 2019 results to come in at the low end of the guidance range with moderate easing in Q1. The analyst expects 7.2% growth in FY19 and double-digit growth in FY20.

Beyond smartphones, Ellis says Semtech is “executing well on an array of growth drivers" and on track for $1B in sales. He calls SMTC a “leading mid-cap take-out candidate."

Source: Bloomberg First Word.