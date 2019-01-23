Seeking Alpha acquires CressCap to add quant modeling/ratings

Seeking Alpha (SKNG) has acquired CressCap Investment Research, a platform providing next-generation quantitative analytics and data for investment professionals.

Financial terms weren't disclosed. CressCap founder/CEO Steven Cress has joined Seeking Alpha as head of Quant Strategies and will oversee the new offerings.

The addition of CressCap to Seeking Alpha means that through quantitative modeling, investors can expect unbiased real-time analysis through autonomous stock ratings for each of five core investing styles (value, growth, earnings revisions, profitability and momentum), the company says.

“Our team partnered with CressCap because they are a leader in quant analysis, and their market data capabilities are unmatched in the industry,” says David Jackson, Seeking Alpha's founder and VP of Product. And Steven Cress will "play a vital role in supporting the evolution of our platform and will be at the forefront of developing solutions that will help our users achieve their investment goals."