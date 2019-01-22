Halliburton (HAL -3.2% ) is helping the energy sector (XLE -1.8% ) to a rough day after a Q4 earnings beat, but comments about the Q1 outlook suggested a weaker-than-hoped quarter.

According to Stifel's Stephen Gengaro's calculations, HAL's guidance suggests EPS of around $0.22-$0.24 vs. consensus of $0.31.

Cowen bull Marc Bianchi, meanwhile, isn't sure Q1 will mark the bottom for HAL earnings, noting continued price pressure.

National Bank Financial says HAL's outlook reinforces its caution on Canadian frackers, and trims its estimate for STEP Energy Services (OTC:SNVFF).

Source: Bloomberg

