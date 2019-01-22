Wolf Research underwhelmed by Ford's big week

Wolfe Research gives Ford (F -0.9% ) a cool assessment on last week's guidance update and unveiling of the alliance with Volkswagen.

The auto analyst team notes that the financial benefits from the VW collaboration are not expected until 2023, which it calls an "eternity" by Wall Street standards. In addition, Ford didn't issue any specific net cost reduction targets, despite annual cost increases averaging $1.7B per year over the past 5 years.

Ford's earnings guidance for "potential" improvement in 2019 is described as "non-committal" at best.

Previously: Volkswagen and Ford announce global alliance (Jan. 15)

Previously: Ford to refresh 75% of lineup (Jan. 16)