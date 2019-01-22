Sony moving Europe HQ to Amsterdam as Brexit plan
Jan. 22, 2019 2:19 PM ETSony Group Corporation (SONY)SONYBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sony (SNE -3.3%) is the latest large company planning Brexit contingencies, as it moves its European headquarters to the Netherlands from the UK, Nikkei reports.
- It will do that by merging England-based Sony Europe into a new entity in Amsterdam; the England unit will continue to manage product imports and sales and no personnel will be relocated.
- Meanwhile, the merged entity will start operations in April, with Britain's exit from the EU set for the end of March. That should allow Sony to ensure supply stability by continuing to take advantage of the existing customs regime.