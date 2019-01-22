Twitter unveiling new features on website
Jan. 22, 2019 2:35 PM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)TWTRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Twitter (TWTR -3.4%) says it's rolled out its new homepage experience to some users on Twitter.com.
- The update adds new features like bookmarks and "Explore" along with improved trends and Direct Messages, the company says. Its tweet also highlights an emoji button and advanced search.
- "And coming soon, you'll have easy access to switch between top and latest Tweets, account switching, and so much more," Twitter says.
- Confusion among users about whether their tweets were coming in chronological or algorithmic order has been a particular criticism among users in the past year, a complaint that the company seems to be addressing with easy switching.