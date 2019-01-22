BlueMountain continues campaign against PG&E bankruptcy

"There is no imminent financial pressure," and thus no need for a "hasty and heedless filing," says BlueMountain Capital Management in a second letter to PG&E (PCG +7.5% ) challenging bankruptcy plans.

PG&E currently plans to file in a week. BlueMountain is an owner of 11M shares.

The fund notes that the bankruptcy is likely to enrich PG&E's advisors as well as senior executives, but leave the company's customers stuck with higher costs.

