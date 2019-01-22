Hercules Capital completes $250M securitization

Jan. 22, 2019 2:52 PM ETHercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC)HTGCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • A newly-formed wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Hercules Capital (HTGC -0.3%) issues $250M of class A notes backed by about $357.2M of senior secured loans.
  • Notes bear interest at a fixed rate of 4.703%; stated maturity date of Feb. 22, 2028 with an expected weighted average life of 3.38 years.
  • Late last year shareholders approved allowing the company to lower asset coverage ratio to 150% from 200%.
  • Hercules Capital Funding Trust 2019-1 issued the notes, which are rated A(sf) by Kroll.
  • Previously: Hercules reports Q4 originations of $320.9M (Jan. 7)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.