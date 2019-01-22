Hercules Capital completes $250M securitization
Jan. 22, 2019
- A newly-formed wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Hercules Capital (HTGC -0.3%) issues $250M of class A notes backed by about $357.2M of senior secured loans.
- Notes bear interest at a fixed rate of 4.703%; stated maturity date of Feb. 22, 2028 with an expected weighted average life of 3.38 years.
- Late last year shareholders approved allowing the company to lower asset coverage ratio to 150% from 200%.
- Hercules Capital Funding Trust 2019-1 issued the notes, which are rated A(sf) by Kroll.
