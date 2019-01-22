Procter & Gamble Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.21 (+1.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.16B (-1.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.