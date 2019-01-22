Comcast Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 22, 2019 5:30 PM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
- Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (+26.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $27.55B (+25.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CMCSA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- What to watch: The industry trend of shedding video and voice subscribers while adding high-speed Internet subs should continue with Comcast's Q4 -- with FactSet analysts expecting net video declines of 62,000 and voice declines of 34,000 while the company is seen adding 356,000 net broadband subs. Cable revenues are expected to make up just over half the total ($13.99B of $27.55B).