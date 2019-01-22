United Technologies Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.55 (-3.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.8B (+7.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, UTX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.