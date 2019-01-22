Synchrony Financial Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 22, 2019 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) By: Mohit Manghnani
- Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (+30.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.43B (-12.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SYF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.