TE Connectivity Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 22, 2019 5:30 PM ETTE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
- TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.28 (-8.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.39B (-2.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TEL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.