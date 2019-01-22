Progressive Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 22, 2019 5:30 PM ETThe Progressive Corporation (PGR)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
- Progressive (NYSE:PGR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (+4.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.99B (+18.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PGR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.